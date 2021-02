Petersen stopped 38 of 42 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to Minnesota.

Petersen and the Kings dug themselves out of a 3-0 second-period deficit, but Matt Dumba delivered the winning goal for Minnesota with three-tenths of a second left in overtime. It was the first loss in the last four starts for Petersen, who has posted a sizzling .931 save percentage during the month of February, highlighted by four performances of 35-plus stops.