Petersen and the Kings won't be in action against the Blues on Monday after the game was postponed due to travel concerns for Los Angeles, per the NHL's announcement.

Petersen is stuck in a rut with a five-game losing streak during which he recorded a 3.32 GAA. The 26-year-old goalie should be in line for more minutes with Jonathan Quick (upper body) sidelined but could see Troy Grosenick get more opportunities if he continues to struggle.