Petersen allowed four goals on 33 shots in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Three of the four goals were scored in a chaotic opening 12 minutes of the game, which saw Petersen struggle a bit. He was better over the final two periods, but without much support, a Chandler Stephenson power-play goal in the third sealed his loss. Petersen dipped to 1-4-0 with a 2.52 GAA and a .925 save percentage through six appearances. The 26-year-old shouldn't be judged too harshly for a loss to the powerful Golden Knights -- the Kings next play the Sharks for a pair of games Tuesday and Thursday, which makes for a much safer matchup.