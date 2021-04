Petersen surrendered three goals on 23 shots in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Wild.

Petersen gave up a pair to Kirill Kaprizov and the decisive goal to Nico Sturm in the loss. The 26-year-old Petersen started consecutive games for the first time since March 31 and April 2. He dropped to 8-12-4 with a 2.69 GAA and a .918 save percentage through 26 appearances. Jonathan Quick will likely start the second half of a back-to-back when the Kings host the Coyotes on Saturday.