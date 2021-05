Petersen gave up three goals on 37 shots in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Even with Nathan MacKinnon (lower body) out, the Avalanche were a little too much for Petersen to handle. The 26-year-old goalie dropped to 9-16-4 with a 2.81 GAA and a .915 save percentage in 32 outings. It's unclear if Petersen will start both halves of a back-to-back or if Jonathan Quick (upper body) could return Saturday. Troy Grosenick is also in the mix if Petersen doesn't start.