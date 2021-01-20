Petersen gave up three goals on 24 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.

The Kings were down 3-0 after two periods, but Petersen was strong in the third, allowing them to get within a goal. It still went down as a loss for Petersen in his season debut. He posted a 2.64 GAA and a .922 save percentage in eight games last year and is set to be Jonathan Quick's primary backup in 2020-21. Petersen's fantasy value is limited to deep formats -- Quick will see a large chunk of the starts and the Kings' rebuild will make wins hard to come by.