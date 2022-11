Petersen stopped 18 of 21 shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Red Wings.

Petersen's seen his opportunities dry up with the success of Jonathan Quick. Despite the lackluster numbers Saturday, Petersen was able to emerge with his fourth win in six outings this season. He's added a 4.06 GAA and an .867 save percentage -- those numbers suggest he'll remain in a backup role, especially while Quick is playing well. The Kings begin a road trip up north Monday in Calgary.