Jones signed a one-year, two-way deal with Los Angeles on Friday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Jones tallied five assists in 25 regular-season games with the Avalanche last season and appeared in just three of the team's 11 playoff contests. The 27-year-old defenseman also tallied six assists in 12 appearances with AHL Colorado. Jones will provide the Kings with some organizational depth on the blue line.