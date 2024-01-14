Talbot allowed five goals on 27 Detroit shots before being replaced at the start of the third period by David Rittich. The final score was 5-1.

Talbot hasn't won since the December break (0-4-3), and the Kings haven't won in eight games. Gulp. Talbot has allowed 15 goals in his last four games. There was no way that he could maintain his excellent play from the start of the season, but the fact remains this guy is an All-Star. And he plays a style that fits the Kings system. They will figure this tailspin out as a team, and Talbot will be back to his strong play. Let's hope it happens soon.