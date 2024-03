Talbot stopped 29 of 31 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Talbot gave up goals to Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller in the narrow loss. This was just Talbot's second loss in his last six outings, and he's allowed a total of nine goals in that span. The 36-year-old appears to be back in control of the No. 1 job between the pipes. He's at an 18-14-6 record with a 2.45 GAA and a .916 save percentage through 39 appearances this season. The Kings host the Senators on Thursday.