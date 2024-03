Talbot made 27 saves in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to St. Louis.

The 36-year-old netminder allowed a goal in each period, while the Kings couldn't get on the board until midway through the third. Talbot has started seven of the last eight games and hasn't allowed more than three goals in any of them, posting a 2.30 GAA and .926 save percentage over that stretch, but inconsistent offensive support has left him with a 3-3-1 record.