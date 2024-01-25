Talbot stopped 32 of 37 shots in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Sabres.

After getting time for a mental reset following an eight-game skid, Talbot returned to the crease and gave up a two-goal lead. This was the third time in a row he's given up five goals. His struggles are a product of the Kings' overall slump, but Talbot has already started to lose playing time to David Rittich, and that trend seems likely to continue after another dud of a game. For the season, Talbot is at 14-12-5 with a 2.52 GAA and a .913 save percentage over 31 games, but he's been trending in the wrong direction for a month. The Avalanche begin a three-game road trip in Colorado on Friday.