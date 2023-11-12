Talbot stopped 22 of 26 shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Flyers.

Talbot had trouble with the Flyers' second line, taking his first regulation loss since Oct. 21. The 36-year-old also hadn't allowed more than three goals in any of his previous six outings prior to Saturday's setback. He's now at a 7-3-1 record with a 2.21 GAA and a .923 save percentage over 11 appearances. He'll have plenty of time to shake this one off, as the Kings don't play again until Thursday versus the Panthers, though it's unclear if Talbot will get the nod for that game.