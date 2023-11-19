Talbot stopped 29 of 30 shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Blues.

The Kings jumped out to a 4-0 lead after the first period, making Talbot's life fairly easy. Only Jake Neighbours was able to get a puck past the 36-year-old netminder late in the third period. Talbot has six of his last seven outings, and he's allowed one goal or fewer in five of those games. He's now at a 9-3-1 record with a 2.02 GAA and a .930 save percentage through 13 contests. The Kings are on the road for their next two games, playing Monday in Arizona and Friday in Anaheim.