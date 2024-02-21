Talbot stopped 33 of 34 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Talbot allowed a goal to Adam Boqvist in the second period, but the Kings' offense kept the team in control. This was Talbot's second win in a row, and he's allowed exactly one goal in each of those games. The 36-year-old struggled throughout January, but his reduced role in that span may have refreshed him. Talbot is at 16-13-5 with a 2.53 GAA and a .913 save percentage over 35 appearances. The Kings' next game is Thursday versus the Predators.