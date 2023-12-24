Talbot stopped 29 of 32 shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

Talbot gave up a goal in each period but received enough support from the Kings' offense to never face a deficit in the contest. Talbot's gotten a little unsteady in December, winning four of his seven games this month while allowing 15 goals in that span. He's still been one of the best goalies in the league this year with a 14-6-2 record, a 2.06 GAA and a .925 save percentage through 22 appearances. The Kings exit the holiday break with a back-to-back -- they host the Sharks on Wednesday before visiting the Golden Knights.