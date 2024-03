Talbot will patrol the home crease Sunday against New Jersey, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Talbot has won three of his past four outings, stopping 117 of 123 shots during that span. In 37 appearances this season, he has supplied a 17-14-5 record with two shutouts, a 2.50 GAA and a .914 save percentage. New Jersey is tied for seventh in the league this campaign with 3.35 goals per contest.