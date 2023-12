Talbot will protect the home goal versus the Jets on Wednesday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Talbot has gone 5-1-1 with a 1.44 GAA and a .945 save percentage over his last seven games, which is somehow an improvement on his excellent season-long numbers. He'll face a Jets team on the second half of a back-to-back after they lost 2-1 in San Jose on Tuesday.