Talbot will protect the home goal Wednesday versus the Kraken, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Talbot has faltered a little in recent weeks, going 3-2-1 with 12 goals allowed over his last six outings, though those are still strong numbers. The 36-year-old will handle the second half of a back-to-back after David Rittich won his Kings debut Tuesday over the Sharks. The Kraken have won just two of their last six games.