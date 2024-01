Talbot turned aside 26 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Lightning.

The netminder took a shutout into the third period, but Tampa Bay refused to go down on home ice and scored twice from Talbot's doorstep in the final frame before Nick Perbix beat him on the backhand in OT. Talbot hasn't picked up a win in five straight starts, going 0-3-2 with a 2.79 GAA and .906 save percentage, and regression may be catching up to the 36-year-old after his impressive start to the season.