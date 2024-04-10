Talbot allowed three goals on 27 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Ducks.

Talbot took just his third loss in his last nine outings. The 36-year-old netminder didn't get enough support from his teammates in this one, though he wasn't particularly sharp either. The loss dropped Talbot to 25-19-6 with a 2.49 GAA and a .914 save percentage through 51 appearances this season. The Kings wrap up the regular season with a four-game homestand that begins Thursday versus the Flames. While there are no back-to-backs left on the schedule, it wouldn't be surprising to see David Rittich get at least one start before the playoffs.