Talbot stopped 28 of 32 shots in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Jets.

Talbot lost his second start in a row. The Jets' second line of Cole Perfetti, Sean Monahan and Kyle Connor, as well as top defenseman Josh Morrissey, all had multiple points to lead the charge against the Kings. Talbot dropped to 23-18-6 with a 2.48 GAA and a .915 save percentage over 48 appearances. The Kings have a back-to-back up next with a home game Wednesday versus the Kraken followed by a visit to the Sharks on Thursday -- both matchups are favorable, so Talbot and David Rittich make for solid fantasy options in the middle of the week.