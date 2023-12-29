Talbot allowed three goals on 32 shots in a 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights on Thursday.

Talbot was sharp for the most part Thursday, but a pair of Vegas goals in the second period proved enough to stick him with a 3-2 defeat. The 36-year-old netminder has gone 4-3-1 with a solid .917 save percentage since the start of December. It's been an impressive first season with the Kings overall for Talbot, who's now 14-7-2 with a .924 save percentage and 2.11 GAA. He'll likely be back between the pipes Saturday when LA hosts the Oilers.