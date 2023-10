Talbot allowed four goals on 25 shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins.

Talbot had no answer for the Bruins' top wingers, as Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak each put up three-point efforts. This was Talbot's second loss in four outings, and he's allowed 12 goals on 120 shots for a .900 save percentage so far. The Kings have switched goalies for the next game after each loss, so it may be Pheonix Copley in goal versus Arizona on Tuesday.