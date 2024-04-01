Talbot was the first goalie to leave the ice Monday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports, indicating he'll guard the cage on the road against Winnipeg.

Talbot saw his four-game winning streak snapped his last time out when the Oilers beat him 4-1 on the road Thursday. The backstop will close out the team's four-game Canadian road trip with Monday's matchup. With an upcoming back-to-back, Talbot and David Rittich figure to split Wednesday and Thursday's matchups with Seattle and San Jose, respectively.