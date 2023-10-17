Talbot was the first goalie to leave the ice Tuesday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports, indicating he'll be in goal on the road against Winnipeg.

Talbot conceded four goals on 32 shots in the season opener against the Avalanche and then watched Pheonix Copley get the nod versus Carolina on Saturday. At this point, unless either netminder can separate himself, the duo could continue to rotate the starts which could see Talbot miss the 20-win mark for the fourth time in the last five seasons.