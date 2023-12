Talbot was the first goaltender off the ice at practice Saturday, indicating he will defend the visiting crease versus the Islanders, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Talbot has been sensational this season, going 12-4-1 with an eye-popping 1.84 GAA and .933 save percentage. He is perfect on the road, going 9-0-0 as the Kings have yet to lose away from home in 11 games. The Islanders are averaging 3.00 goals per game, 20th in the NHL.