Talbot allowed two goals on 23 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Talbot and the Kings never trailed in the contest, and they had all the offense they needed after two periods. After losing two games in a row, this was a good bounce-back effort for the 36-year-old goalie. He's now at 24-18-6 with a 2.47 GAA and a .915 save percentage through 49 appearances on the year. David Rittich will likely start Thursday in San Jose, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Talbot back between the pipes versus the Canucks on Saturday.