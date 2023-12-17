Talbot stopped 17 of 19 shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Kraken.

Talbot also made six saves on nine shootout attempts to earn his first win in three outings. The 36-year-old netminder gave up seven goals on 58 shots over his previous two games, his first multi-game losing skid of the season. He's been excellent as the Kings' top goalie this year, posting a 13-5-2 record with a 2.02 GAA and a .926 save percentage over 20 appearances. The Kings have a back-to-back up next with a visit to San Jose on Tuesday before they host a rematch with the Kraken on Wednesday. Talbot will likely start one of those games, while David Rittich or Pheonix Copley (undisclosed) will likely handle the other contest.