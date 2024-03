Talbot was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate and will start Thursday against the Senators at home, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Talbot allowed two goals on 31 shots in Tuesday's overtime loss to the Canucks at home. The 36-year-old has strung together a solid season, posting a .916 save percentage to go along with an 18-14-6 record. He'll try to get back in the win column in a favorable home matchup with a Senators team which is 8-18-1 on the road this year.