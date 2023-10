Talbot will protect the home goal Saturday versus the Golden Knights, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Talbot will get the nod after earning a win in relief of Pheonix Copley on Friday versus the Coyotes. This continues the Kings' pattern of keeping a winning goaltender between the pipes. Talbot saw over 50 minutes of action Friday, so it's unclear how he'll hold up against the Western Conference's top team.