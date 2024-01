Talbot allowed five goals on 28 shots in a 5-1 loss to the Stars on Tuesday.

Talbot has not won a game in almost a full calendar month. The Stars only managed 28 shots on net but Talbot struggled to stop the puck, ending up with a .821 save percentage on the night. It was especially deflating for the Kings when Talbot allowed three consecutive goals in less than four minutes in the third period. It will be hard for fantasy managers to start Talbot until the Kings can start winning again.