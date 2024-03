Talbot stopped 21 of 23 shots in Monday's 3-2 win over the Canucks.

The Kings' two-goal burst late in the second period gave Talbot enough of a cushion to work with, though he gave up a goal late in the third to make it close. This was Talbot's fourth win in a row, and he's allowed just seven goals in that span. The 36-year-old improved to 23-16-6 with a 2.43 GAA and a .917 save percentage through 46 outings this season. The Kings' next game is a challenging road contest in Edmonton on Thursday.