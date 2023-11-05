Talbot made 24 saves in a 5-0 win over the Flyers on Saturday.

It was Talbot's 29th shutout in the NHL and first with the Kings. He has won three straight games and is a remarkable 6-2-1 with a 2.14 GAA and .923 save percentage in nine games this season. The Kings' system fits the 36-year-old netminder to a T. They play strong team defense and protect their netminder, which means Talbot won't have to make big, acrobatic saves too often. He can just settle in the net and that's a great fit with his calm demeanor. Talbot has been a great fantasy value so far, and as long as he remains healthy, he's going to deliver you strong numbers.