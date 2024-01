Talbot will get the starting nod in Colorado on Friday.

Talbot is stuck in a brutal 0-6-3 skid since his last win Dec. 23. The 36-year-old has registered an .887 save percentage during that stretch. Despite the ugly losing streak, Talbot still owns a solid 2.52 GAA and .913 save percentage this season. He's been even better on the road, going 10-4-3 with a .920 save percentage in 17 games.