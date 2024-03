Talbot stopped 31 of 34 shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Stars. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Talbot made some big saves early on, but the Stars wore the Kings down over the final 30 minutes. This was the third time in six games that Talbot gave up three goals, though he's allowed just 13 tallies overall in that span. The 36-year-old is now at 19-15-6 with a 2.47 GAA and a .916 save percentage through 41 appearances. The Kings' homestand ends Monday versus the Islanders.