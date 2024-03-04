Talbot turned aside 30 shots in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Devils.

Timo Meier caught the Kings napping after the opening faceoff and scored just 15 seconds into the game, but Talbot didn't lose his focus and shut the door the rest of the way. The veteran netminder has allowed only one goal in four of his last five starts, and in six outings since the All-Star break he's posted a stellar 1.70 GAA and .944 save percentage. Talbot has started three straight games, and he appears to have reclaimed the Kings' No. 1 job from David Rittich.