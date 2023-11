Talbot will protect the home goal versus the Panthers on Thursday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Talbot will start after losing his last outing Saturday versus the Flyers, allowing four goals on 26 shots. The 36-year-old has seven wins in 11 appearances as well as a 2.21 GAA and a .923 save percentage. He'll have a tough task at hand Thursday, as the Panthers have won five straight games.