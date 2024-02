Talbot will protect the road goal versus the Flames on Tuesday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Talbot will get the second half of a back-to-back after David Rittich took a 4-2 loss against the Oilers on Monday. Talbot has been pushing for more time lately -- he's allowed four goals over his last three appearances, winning both of his starts in that span. The Flames enter Tuesday on a three-game winning streak, having scored 15 goals in those contests.