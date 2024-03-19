Talbot will get the starting nod at home against Chicago on Tuesday, Russell Morgan of Hockey Royalty reports.

Talbot is coming off a 28-save shutout versus the Blackhawks on Friday and will no doubt be hoping to repeat his performance Tuesday. The backstop has featured in eight of the team's last 10 contests in which he posted a 4-3-1 record, 2.01 GAA and .935 save percentage. With Talbot taking the first game of the back-to-back, David Rittich is expected to guard the cage against Minnesota on Wednesday.