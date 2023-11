Talbot made 29 saves in a 5-2 win over the Ducks on Friday.

Talbot has been outstanding this season. He's 10-3-1, and those 10 wins are second only to Alexandar Georgiev of the Avs, who has 12. He's not the best goalie in the NHL, but he's proving he can inspire a team by playing inspired hockey. Talbot has won three straight games and has the Kings in playoff contention.