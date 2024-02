Talbot was the first goalie to leave the ice Tuesday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports, indicating he'll be between the pipes at home versus Columbus.

Talbot earned himself another start after his 29-save victory over the Penguins on Saturday, the 36-year-old netminder's first victory since Dec. 23. Over that stretch, the Ontario native went 0-7-3 in 11 appearances in which he generated a 3.94 GAA and .877 save percentage.