Talbot will protect the home goal versus the Sabres on Wednesday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Talbot has spent three games on the bench following an 0-5-3 stretch in which he allowed 27 goals across eight games. The 36-year-old will get a Sabres team coming off a 4-2 loss to the Ducks on Tuesday -- that combination of a back-to-back and poor form should make this a good chance for Talbot to get himself on track.