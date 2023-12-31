Talbot stopped 24 of 26 shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Oilers.

Talbot and the Kings dominated the first period, but the Oilers controlled the second and the game was even after that. In the shootout, he yielded three goals on four attempts, leaving the Kings just short in a game with playoff-like intensity. The 36-year-old slipped to 14-7-3 with a 2.10 GAA and a .924 save percentage over 24 appearances this season. He's settled into a role playing two of every three games over the last month, with David Rittich backing him up. If the pattern holds, Rittich would start Tuesday versus the Maple Leafs while Talbot would check back in for Thursday's game against the Red Wings.