Talbot allowed two goals on 30 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Kraken.

Talbot lost for the fourth time in his last seven games, though he can't be blamed too much for either goal -- one on a scrambled faceoff and the other on a breakaway. Joey Daccord played excellent with 43 saves on 44 shots in the other net. Talbot dropped to 13-6-2 with an excellent 2.02 GAA and .926 save percentage through 21 appearances this season. The Kings' last game before the holiday break is a home contest versus the Flames on Saturday, one that will likely see Talbot between the pipes again.