Talbot made 27 saves in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Islanders on Saturday.

Talbot cruised into the third frame with a 2-0 lead, but Anders Lee took it upon himself to jam in two rebounds to force overtime. Talbot has been a great fit for the Kings and the team is usually very good in front of their own net, so chalk this one up as a game to forget. This was the first road defeat of the season for Talbot and for the Kings, who started the 2023-24 campaign with a perfect 11-0-0 away record.