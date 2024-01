Talbot made 38 saves in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Panthers.

The Kings held a 2-1 lead late in the third period, but Matthew Tkachuk tipped home a Carter Verhaeghe shot with Florida's netminder pulled to tie it up, and Sam Reinhart then flipped home a backhander on the power play with just 0.7 seconds left on the clock in OT. Talbot is 0-3-3 over his last six starts, but he hasn't played poorly with a 2.78 GAA and .911 save percentage over that stretch.