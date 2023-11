Talbot stopped 13 of 15 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Capitals.

The Kings outshot the Capitals 38-15, but goals by Anthony Mantha and Connor McMichael were enough to send Talbot to just his second loss in eight November games. The 36-year-old has been sharper than he showed Wednesday, so it's safe to say this is just a bump in the road. He's at a 10-4-1 record with a 2.02 GAA and a .928 save percentage through 15 outings. The Kings are off until Sunday's home game versus the Avalanche.