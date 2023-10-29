Talbot stopped 27 of 30 shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.

Talbot held his own in this contest, but he let an early two-goal lead slip away. The 36-year-old also allowed a tally to Jack Eichel in the shootout, which decided the game. Talbot has gone 3-2-1 with a 2.72 GAA and a .905 save percentage over six appearances (five starts) this season. He's been better than Pheonix Copley, but the Kings have so far deployed their goalies on a win-and-stay-in basis, so Talbot may begin Tuesday's game in Toronto on the bench unless head coach Todd McLellan has decided to give Talbot a firmer grip on the starting role.