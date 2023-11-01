Talbot stopped 29 of 30 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Talbot did well against a strong offense, keeping Toronto off the board until John Tavares' power-play tally in the third period. The win improved Talbot's record to 4-2-1 over seven appearances, and he's maintained a solid 2.47 GAA and a .914 save percentage. He's been even better of late, allowing five goals over his last three outings, and the struggles of Pheonix Copley have allowed Talbot to take the starter's job. The Kings' road trip continues Thursday in Ottawa.